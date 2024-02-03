Neighbor starts playing howling wolf sounds to get crying baby next door moved. AITA?

BetweenWeebandOtaku

Yes. Yes you are. YTA.

"Am I the ahole for threatening to knowingly terrorize an infant?"

dlRAGERlb

I seriously can’t believe OP even thought there’s any chance they aren’t an AH in this situation.

“Babies are evolved to protect themselves from predators”

OP: “Nice. Let me put this baby into fight/flight mode and tap into the worst of their survival instincts!”