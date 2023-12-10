Woman with MS refuses to give up seat for mom with baby, gets shamed. AITA?

"AITA for not giving up my seat for a woman with a baby?"

love__animals

So we went to the city today with the public transport bus. I am 27, have a walker because of MS and cannot stand up easily. The aisle of the bus is not wide enough for my walker to go through. I took one of the seats for people with a disability. Parked my walker in front of me.

A couple of stops later, a few women got in with a stroller. They looked very annoyed seeing me sitting there and basically expected me to stand up and give up my seat. The bus was extra large with a connection bit in the center. My spot could be used for disabled people but also for strollers.