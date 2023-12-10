Woman with MS refuses to give up seat for mom with baby, gets shamed. AITA?

love__animals
So we went to the city today with the public transport bus. I am 27, have a walker because of MS and cannot stand up easily. The aisle of the bus is not wide enough for my walker to go through. I took one of the seats for people with a disability. Parked my walker in front of me.
A couple of stops later, a few women got in with a stroller. They looked very annoyed seeing me sitting there and basically expected me to stand up and give up my seat. The bus was extra large with a connection bit in the center. My spot could be used for disabled people but also for strollers.
Her friend offered to move the stroller to the second part of the bus, where there was lots of space to put the stroller. The mother of the child refused to do this, saying she doesn't want the stroller to be lifted in the air. This wasn't necessary, as they could have gotten out of this part of the bus and into the second part of the bus.
She asked me if my walker could go there, I said no because my walker is too wide for the aisle and I will literally fall without the stroller. Also, it takes a lot of energy for me to move. She raised her eyebrows and put the walker in the door opening with the door closed. No passenger could get out of that door.
Meanwhile she kept looking angrily at me. I felt like I shouldn't be sitting on the spot for people with a disability, even though I am unfortunately a part of this group. Should I have moved?
okadrienne
NTA, definitely shouldn't move and you shouldn't feel bad for not doing so. People become overly concerned with policing others without having anywhere close to the full story, and they feel entitled to the world without realizing the world isn't even close to equitable for everyone.
SandalsResort
NTA, you have a disability and therefor a right to that spot. She’s just entitled.
FragrantEconomist386
NTA. I don't see why. You are entitled to that seat. She is not, when there is an actually disabled person using it. Having a baby in a stroller is not the most handy condition, but it is certainly not being disabled.
BengalBBQ
You have a walker and a disability. She is an able bodied woman who happens to have a child. NTA.
Recent_Ad_4358
NTA. I’ve taken public transportation countless times with a baby and a stroller. It’s never even occurred to me to need to sit somewhere? As long as the stroller isn’t blocking anyone, I’m not sure what she’s on about. You have MS and a walker. What in the actual world is wrong with that woman!!!
BengalBBQ
You have a walker and a disability. She is an able bodied woman who happens to have a child. NTA.
Hadtosignuptofothis
NTA, the disability seat is for disabilities. Having a baby and a stroller is not a disability. Fuck this lady seriously and I say this as someone who had a 3 year old and a one year old on the bus or subway regularly. It’s a pain, and it’s nice when people help but you aren’t entitled to special treatment.