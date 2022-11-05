Man tells wife it was 'disrespectful' to leave used pad in brother's bathroom.

My wife and I were invited to my brother's 31st birthday. He's single and lives alone in his apartment. So to give you the heads-up, my wife and him don't get along so well. But can be civil enough to sit at the same table.

So, we went and had dinner and talked and everything was going well, no argument, nothing til after my wife went to use the bathroom. Later my brother went to use the bathroom then came back looking pissed.

He kept giving me and my wife looks but I didn't know what was going on til he pulled me aside before we left and told me that my wife had left her used pad in his bathroom. I was shocked and didn't know what to say because this felt highly inappropriate.