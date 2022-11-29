Woman hits 'close door button' on elevator with a family coming; gets called 'b*tch.'

"AITA for purposely shutting a woman and her kids out of the elevator?"

I (20sF) was on my way to a specialist's Dr appointment in a complex that has many different offices for different branches of medicine, including family practices and a large clinic.

I got into an elevator to take me to the right floor, and I was all alone. Then I heard an angry woman and several shrill voices, all arguing, and a woman with a gaggle of children rounded a corner. Four children, the oldest probably no older than 10. One was loudly crying, two were screaming and arguing.

The mom said something like 'everyone shut up, we can look in the elevator!' Then she looked up, locked eyes with me & shouted down the hall 'please hold it!'