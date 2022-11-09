Woman asks if she was wrong to resell used coat for huge profit.

I bought a beautiful coat about 18 months ago from a FB buy/sell group. I never wore it, I’ve lost weight and it doesn’t fit and has sat in my closet untouched. I was organizing and figured I’d resell it, I did not buy it with the intention of flipping or reselling it.

I couldn’t remember what I paid so I searched messages. I paid $90 plus $25 to deliver it. I looked it up to see what the brand sells for, I’m not familiar with it and the same coat is still sold for about $2,500. It’s a boutique brand.