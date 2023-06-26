Man goes on 'family trip' without two of his kids after ex won't let them travel abroad.

NTA but if there's any way for you to have less contact with Kate/more time with Mike and Abby, I'd pursue it. It is incredibly toxic that their mom is being racist towards their stepmom and stepsiblings, and they're still young enough that you need to do everything you can to protect them from her.

If Mike and Abby literally can't go on the international trip, I'd try and arrange a domestic family trip too, so they still get to have a vacation with their dad and family.

Christy_the_CD wrote:

I'm kind of at a toss up for this one, and leaning towards ESH.

Ex-wife is definitely TA for her racist views, and from what OP described, she is also TA for putting the children into the middle of it by refusing to sign the papers which would allow it.