Man complains about cleaner using gym, manager says, 'we know; you're the worst.'

Knightseason

YTA. He is an employee and employees usually get benefits, one of these benefits could be to use the PT area of the gym.

Also, why are you concerned about the hygiene? He is the cleaner so you can be sure he'll clean up the area much better than a member of the public. Or is it because he's a cleaner, and therefore 'dirty', that you think his hygiene would be to a lower standard?

If he was creeping on you or something I could understand, but you said yourself that he wasn't doing anything but working out.

Little-Martha31204