Man complains about cleaner using gym, manager says, 'we know; you're the worst.'

I had a situation at my gym recently. The gym has two sections: a General Training Area (GT) and a Personal Training Area (PT). The PT area is exclusive to members with personal trainers and has a higher subscription fee compared to the GT area, which is open to all members.
One night, I was the only one left in the PT area after everyone else had finished their workouts. To my surprise, the cleaner, who usually cleans the space and the bathroom, started training in the PT area as well. He was in his own space and not causing any trouble, but I felt uncomfortable with the situation.
I politely approached the cleaner and told him to train in the GT area instead. He mentioned that he had permission from the management to use the PT area. Not satisfied with his response, I decided to discuss the matter with the management.
When I spoke to the management, they questioned why it was an issue if the cleaner wasn't causing any trouble. I explained that as a member paying for the exclusive PT area, I preferred not to have a non-member, even an employee, working out there.
I expressed concerns about hygiene and stated that if they allowed the cleaner to continue training in the PT area, I would prefer a refund and consider switching to another gym.
Reluctantly, the management agreed with my request and asked the cleaner to stop using the PT area.
Now, I am reflecting on whether my reaction was justified or if I may have overreacted in the situation.
'I preferred not to have a non-member, even an employee.'
Sorry you had to interact with the poors, you must be traumatized. YTA, clearly.
YTA. He is an employee and employees usually get benefits, one of these benefits could be to use the PT area of the gym.
Also, why are you concerned about the hygiene? He is the cleaner so you can be sure he'll clean up the area much better than a member of the public. Or is it because he's a cleaner, and therefore 'dirty', that you think his hygiene would be to a lower standard?
If he was creeping on you or something I could understand, but you said yourself that he wasn't doing anything but working out.
Huge YTA. HUGE. What you meant to say is that you are so entitled that you cannot possibly fathom being in the presence of someone who does such a lowly job as cleaning the facility. I'm sorry the management didn't have the balls to show you the door.
You owe them and the 'cleaner' an apology.
BTW, the 'cleaner' has a name. Maybe you could try for one second of your life to be a decent person and ask for it sometime. But frankly, I wouldn't give you the time of day!
YTA - The guy cleans the area to begin with, it would be just as dirty if anyone else used it, but he's more likely to clean up after himself. You're just too good to work out with the people who make it possible to run the gym. Stay home and buy your own equipment since you get so upset.
YTA. You aren't the member police. The management approved it, and it's someone who works there. It's likely an extra benefit of working there and they earned the right to be there.
You're acting like an entitled stuck up snob.
Yes, I'm not the member police but to begin with they have to be a member. There clearly are 2 areas in the gym, one has substantially more fee than the other.
If it was an agreement between them, the management could've mentioned and I would've agreed.