Woman invites brother and SIL to bouldering gym, SIL snaps 'you're trying to body shame me.'

Body image is a fragile thing, so it's easy to trigger someone else's body image issues even when you're not trying to.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for inviting her brother and SIL to exercise at a bouldering wall with her, thus embarrassing them. She wrote:
I 20F love sports. I'm the junior coach of a youth wrestling team, I referee basketball three times a week and I love going to the gym and rock wall climbing. I get a discount at the climbing gym because the wrestling group rents from the same building and my head coach and the owner of the gym struck a deal.
I have started to get into competitive climbing, both club and at my university and have equipment of my own. My brother and his wife (29M and 30F) are coming home for the holidays and he asked me if I knew of any trust exercises for he and his wife to do while they're in town.
I told them I could get into the climbing gym on a good deal and he asked how much weight the harnesses and rope could hold. I looked it up and it's over 2000 pounds. He also asked how it was trust based and I explained about belaying and climbing and trusting your belay partner will catch you when you fall.
I have only met my brother's wife once due to him moving across the country, she was an average weight when I met her, however, I didn't know that over the course of 3.5 years, she had gained over 300 pounds and my brother didn't mention that exercise might be an issue.
I didn't comment about her weight when we met up at the gym, just said hello, paid for our time and their rentals, and went in toward the more difficult bouldering section. After about 25 minutes my brother came over to me and told me they were leaving and we would meet at home. I told him okay and kept working on my bouldering until my two hours was up.
After I came back to my parent's house, my SIL cornered me and screamed at me, talking about how I set her up to make her look and feel fat and how I rub my athleticism in her face. I apologized, but she and my brother got a hotel room, and both of them refused to speak to me. So AITA?
IamIrene wrote:
"I didn't know that over the course of 3.5 years, she had gained over 300 pounds and my brother didn't mention that exercise might be an issue."
NTA. Neither your brother or SIL informed you of her weight and how much of an issue it is for her. You treated her just like you'd treat anyone else - with respect and dignity. You made no assumptions when you saw her. My guess is, you would have gotten screamed at for not inviting them too.
Individual_Complex_6 wrote:
NTA. You can't be an AH on accident. The one who is an asshole here is your brother. He knew what the activity would be and he could have easily guessed it would be an issue. And worse, now he is acting as if it was your fault.
raylin328 wrote:
NTA. Like you said you couldn’t possibly have known beforehand that your SIL is morbidly obese and it’s not your fault. You were polite and didn’t treat her badly plus you paid for them.
No-To-Newspeak wrote:
NTA. If you hadn't seen your SIL in years and your family had never mentioned anything about her physical condition, then you would not have known about her limitations. Also, you told your brother about the gym and he didn't object at the time. This weighs on him, not you.
rosered936 wrote:
NTA. Your brother asked for a suggestion and you gave one. He did not mention any physical limitations. He is the one who chose to do it. I’m thinking there are deeper issues you accidentally got caught up in that lead him to look for “trust exercises” in the first place.
OP is clearly NTA here, her brother set his wife up for failure and OP got caught in the crossfire.