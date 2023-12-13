Woman invites brother and SIL to bouldering gym, SIL snaps 'you're trying to body shame me.'

Body image is a fragile thing, so it's easy to trigger someone else's body image issues even when you're not trying to.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for inviting her brother and SIL to exercise at a bouldering wall with her, thus embarrassing them. She wrote:

"AITA for inviting my brother and sister-in-law to exercise, not knowing my SIL is morbidly obese?"

I 20F love sports. I'm the junior coach of a youth wrestling team, I referee basketball three times a week and I love going to the gym and rock wall climbing. I get a discount at the climbing gym because the wrestling group rents from the same building and my head coach and the owner of the gym struck a deal.