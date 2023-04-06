Tone deaf ex-wife brings new BF to FMIL's funeral; complains her ex-family was 'mean'

u/lostfrndsandoldghsts was sad when her FMIL passes and she wanted support so she brought her new BF. She was shocked when the response was..."mean." So she asked Reddit:
To give some backstory, my ex (33M) and I (32F) were together almost 11 years before we divorced just over two years ago. While it was an amicable divorce, I think it was hard on both us.
My current boyfriend and I started dating around 6 months after I divorced, and have been going steady ever since.
Now to my former MIL. She was a wonderful person. She always treated me kindly and we got along well. After my ex and I split, there wasn’t any contact, but I don’t fault her for focusing on her son rather than me, just something that happens when families split.