'AITA for refusing to leave a baby shower because my ex didn't want her BF to see me?' UPDATE

And a few mins later I saw her walking to my friend probably telling her bye but she definitely looked right at me after that like she’s super pissed. Everyone at the party was confused after so they were all talking about it for the rest of the time. For the first time in a long time she texted me since I never changed my number, she told me thanks for ruining a party when all of this could’ve been avoided.

I asked her what could have been avoided but again she doesn’t tell me. She just thinks it’s my fault for whatever sh!t went down. Then after my friends found out she asked me to leave they think I’m TA for not doing that.