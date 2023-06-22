Mom's BF starts taking Taekwondo with 5yo; 'jealous' Dad says he's 'a grown a&& man.'

A frustrated father came to the moral authority of Reddit's 'Am I the A-hole' forum to ask:
CarrotWestern1387 writes:
I (26M) have a 5 year old child with my ex (26F). We share custody of him through verbal agreement. We split time pretty equally between both parties and things have been pretty smooth for the most part.
She got a new bf almost 2 years ago now and it was a weird transition but I believe for the most part I been pretty welcoming and cooperative with the whole thing, since he is involved in my child's life as well. They have another younger baby now, as well.
For the most part we are all on the same page when it comes to my son, and he's a cool dude. I dont have a problem with him.
A couple months back now, my ex and I involved my child in sports and he's been doing Taekwondo. On her days, she or her bf take my son to practice and on my days I take him. Things were smooth. There were boundaries and we didn't really interfere in each other's days with my son, since he loves to spend time with us both.
Things started getting a little rocky however a couple weeks back when her bf decided to join the same Taekwondo my son did.
Again me trying to cooperate said no problem, you guys do what you think is best on your days, I trust you. I wont lie, it felt a little intrusive for some reason, but I feel like it's something I just have to deal with as a single dad.
Things again took a nosedive when on the day I was supposed to take my son to practice, my ex's bf took him instead, since he was going there now, too. I got upset and said since it was my day. I felt like they stole that day from me.
I talked to her bf and I told him that as cool as he was, I didn't really want to go see another grown ass man practicing next to my child on a taekwondo class that I pay for. But, that on my ex's day with my son he was more than welcome to take my him to practice if she wanted him to.
Forward to today, my ex messages me and tells me that my son is getting a promotion to yellow belt this Friday and that her bf is also happening to test for his belt on the same day and same time. Keep in mind, this is falling on my weekend.
I told her that I feel I needed a little space to experience son and father things with my son without any interference and that I felt a little suffocated. She said it's a public space and her bf can be there too as well.
I told her I felt my boundaries as a parent were not being respected and I told her I didn't want him there. We went back and forth and got into an argument about it.
I don't know if being too possesive with the time I'm supposed to spend with my son or if I'm not being inclusive enough with his now other side of the family, his step-dad now, technically.
We're friends but I don't want to be best friends with him. Certainly don't want to share my time with my son with him, since he can see him on the days my son is with his mom. AITA (Am I the a-hole)?
Here's what Reddit had to say...
YTA (You're the a-hole). Stop competing with your ex's bf. He apparently is now in your son's life and you had better find a way to co-parent nicely. Your son will greatly benefit from a cooperative relationship. If you don't, your son will figure it out and your relationship with him will go south.
And the more people that love your son, the better for him. Your son isn't choosing between you and your ex's bf. There is room for both of you in his life.
jzarvey agrees:
This. So much this. Your son may stay to feel he's doing something wrong by spending time with his step dad. He (your son) is not doing anything wrong. This is an issue you have to resolve within yourself for the benefit of your son. YTA.
YTA. You can’t tell him not to use the gym your kid is at. Not to mention, even if he wasn’t literally taking the class, I think they should have been allowed to come to see him get promoted to yellow if it’s something important to your son. If he gets into tournaments would you expect only the parent with custody that day gets to go? You are being unreasonable.
I am genuinely confused. He didn't say he hated this guy and blah blah blah, he didn't do anything besides express that he was uncomfortable. I don't even think the issue is that the bf is in TKD, it's the fact dad feels undermined and honestly I would too.
Paid classes aside, BF can do whatever he wants, but at least let dad take his kid to the classes on his days. I don't think anyone here is an a-hole, really. Just not understanding of eachother and (hopefully) acting without malice.
YTA. You’re being ridiculous about this. You’re just jealous that this man is bonding with your child and putting up silly barriers to try and prevent it. Nobody is ‘interfering’ with your time with your son.
And like…pretty sure he just volunteered to give your kid a ride to class because it was more convenient. Most people don’t see driving a kid and dropping them off at a class as special time together. If you want to waste the fuel by both driving, go ahead, but no need to be paranoid and dramatic about it.