Daughter complains about babysitting, so mom says 'do it or share a room with him.'

The premise of any good sitcom is when two mismatched characters have to share each other's space. It worked for Three's Company, but life's not really a sitcom. So when a teenager told her mom she didn't want to help out with her niece anymore, her mom's response hit hard.

AITA for 'forcing' my daughter to parent?

I [45f] am a wife to [45m] and mother to five boys and two step sons. I also have one daughter. Ever since my oldest son [29m] and his wife [20f] moved in a couple of months ago, my daughter [15f] has been very troublesome and seems to have a problem with everything.