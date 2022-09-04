Guy asks if he's wrong for refusing to let wife help neighbor whose power is out.

In a post on Reddit a husband wanted to know if it's OK to stop his wife from trying to help out some neighbor's in need. Here's is story. You be the judge...
So, our neighbor let their power bill lapse by three months and they subsequently got their power shut off. My wife and their mother consider woman "family", though there was been a falling out and they haven't talked in almost a year.
They have two children, 5 and 2, living in the house. My wife wanted to offer to run an extension cord for them so they can at least run a refrigerator to keep food cold.
Now, what led to this falling out is that my wife and I were having a heated argument on our front porch, she overheard it and came over to interject herself. When I told her this was a private conversation and that she needed to leave, she called the cops and told them I was beating her, trying to get me arrested.