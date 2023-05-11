Teen confronts father who abandoned her; told to 'get over it' and 'be happy for him.'

And for that, she was reprimanded. So, she came to Reddit to ask:
No_Raspberry5601 writes:
So when I (f17) was 5, my dad left my mom and me. Since then I saw him maybe 3-4 times at family functions.
From my family, I found out he got married and had other kids. I figured he wouldn't have been a good dad just because of the type of dad he's been to me my whole life.
Yesterday was my great grandma’s 100th birthday, so we were doing a big party for her. A few days ago I found out from my grandma my dad is going to be there and more than likely with his kids. I was still going to go though because I've always been close to my great-grandma.
About an hour of me being at this party my dad, his wife, and their 2 kids walk in. The kids were about 3 and 6 years old. I watched them off and on through the party... My dad was actually being a dad, he was playing with his kids and listening to them, even had cute nicknames for them.