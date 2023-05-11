Teen confronts father who abandoned her; told to 'get over it' and 'be happy for him.'

When a sad and frustrated teenager saw the man who abandoned her at a family function, she decided to remind him of his past mistakes.

And for that, she was reprimanded. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for sarcastically congratulating my dad?'

No_Raspberry5601 writes:

So when I (f17) was 5, my dad left my mom and me. Since then I saw him maybe 3-4 times at family functions.

From my family, I found out he got married and had other kids. I figured he wouldn't have been a good dad just because of the type of dad he's been to me my whole life.

Yesterday was my great grandma’s 100th birthday, so we were doing a big party for her. A few days ago I found out from my grandma my dad is going to be there and more than likely with his kids. I was still going to go though because I've always been close to my great-grandma.