Ancestry test causes father to get paternity tests, learns 4 kids have different dads. UPDATED 2X

I'd like to thank all of you for the time you took to express your support and share advice. I guess I should clarify some things that people have been asking.

How did the ancestry results suggests I wasn't her father?

My family is entirely Irish. No relatives outside of Ireland other than my immediate family, and I even have the stereotypical red hair. My daughter's ancestry results showed nothing from the British isles/western Europe/northern Europe. That's what set off alarm bells, but it's by no means conclusive, hence the paternity tests.

Which two children share the same father?

My two eldest daughters share the same father.

How did your wife conceive your children?