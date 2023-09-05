Parents tell son his disabled brother is his responsibility, he says, 'I want nothing to do with him.' AITA?

My girlfriend tried reassuring me that it was okay but she was also sobbing about it, and we ended up just sleeping in my car that night since she couldn’t head home and I didn’t want her in the same home as my brother.

Today my parents implied that I’d be the sole caretaker for him once they pass away and I immediately put my foot down. We’ve been trying to send him to a group home for years but the wait time was delayed due to the pandemic. He’s supposed to go in April 2024.