Teen asked to bake cake for absent dad's 'new daughter' for free; 'she's family.' AITA?

My dad called me from my grandma's phone one day panicking because his daughter's birthday cake got ruined. I have a small business where I sell desserts and other things like that.

He wanted me to bake a 3 tiered cake with floral designs and her favorite chocolates on the top. I laughed at him and asked him why would I do that. His exact words were “you make cakes for strangers, but you can’t help your sister out?“

I told him she’s not even my sister and asked him to please not talk to be again because I have finally gotten to a place where I am able to shut off all emotion and I don’t care anymore. I told him he made me this way and I can’t let anyone in because of him.