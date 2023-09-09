Woman refuses to leave vacation when sister goes into labor, now chooses a funeral over meeting baby. AITA?

DontAskMeChit

Smart parents. NTA. The passing of your friend of course was unexpected. You cannot miss giving your condolences. Thankfully your nephew is happy and healthy, two more weeks won't cause an issue. Your sister is understandably disappointed in the delay, but she needs to be realistic and understand the world does not revolve around her and baby.

That_Guy_Pen

NTA it's a newborn baby. You coming over to see it immediately isn't crucial to anything. Like she can be upset that she wants you to meet it I guess sure. But you have your own life and it's not like you're saying "I want nothing to do with this baby. Do not try to thrust familial pressures onto me wench!" What? Is it gonna remember that you weren't in it's 1st month of existence? No it's a baby.