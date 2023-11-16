Mom tired of family saying adopted daughter 'doesn't count' as part of the family.

Ok, hear me out. YOU adopted Sarah (your husband’s niece) and consider her YOUR daughter. That’s great and fine, BUT they don’t have to feel the same. I say that constantly on this website. Just because you Iove Sarah as your daughter doesn’t mean they have to live her as their granddaughter.

Maybe they simply love her as a family member, or love her as a member of your family, or maybe they don’t love her at all but treat her well because you love her. All of those feelings are valid. Who you love and the relationship you have with someone does not simply make that relationship “replicate” to the people in your life.