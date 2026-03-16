'AITA for cutting off my son after his mom passed away?'

I taught him how to ride a bike and how to change his oil. We took him my on vacations. I made sure that when he graduated from university he was debt free.

He was always a good kid. University changed him. He became distant. He would call to talk to his mom but not me.

It turns out he met a girl who had been adopted and she had baggage she decided to share with him. He had contacted his biological father and I was being displaced.

Mark was everything to Tammy and she supported him in everything. As his mom I would expect no less. But it still hurt to be cut out of his life.