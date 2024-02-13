Pregnancy joy turns sour when SIL decides this baby is all about her. AITA?

I didn't really show until I was about 21 weeks so that made it easy to hide. We announced and people were thrilled for us. All our siblings already had children who were 9 and older, so this was the first baby born into the family in a while.

We got asked about names and whether we would have a name real or baby shower with a name reveal. We decided to keep the name to ourselves until he was born. Something special and a surprise for people.

Most people understood but it came to our attention recently that one of my husband's sisters (SIL) was not happy about any of this. She didn't like that we kept the pregnancy to ourselves for a while and disliked it even more that we didn't share the name.