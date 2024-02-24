'AITA for telling my wife it’s her fault that our sons now hate and ignore their sister?'

When she enters a room, they leave (kitchen for example). It is heartbreaking to watch. My wife tried to mend things and talk to them but she gets aggressively ignored too.

Yesterday my wife had a breakdown and started to cry after we went to bed and said that home life has been hell for the last weeks. I had little sympathy and told her to suck it up because it’s her fault. She called me an AH and cried even more.

AITA? I know I am technically in the right here but my wife is already devastated and remorseful. It is my job now to help her the relationship between girls and boys in our home.

Edit: Anna had to buy her brother a new pair of AirPods. We gave her the money that was supposed to be for her birthday. she will get nothing for her birthday in April.

Edit 2: my wife will go to therapy with the boys ASAP. The boys agreed to this. My daughter and I will join if the therapist wants it.