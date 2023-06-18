Wife wants to move her parents in and send her husband's to a home. AITA? UPDATED

Making care decisions for your parents as they age is always difficult.

One woman was adamant that her parents would move in with them and her husband's parents would be put in a home. Her husband refused but she did have some very valid points. Now, lawyers will have to be involved and she and her husband seem to be making some different living situations of their own.

'AITA for wanting to move in my parents and not my husbands, and suggesting putting them in a nursing home'

aitamineorhis

I (35f) have owned our home since before marriage, and we have a prenup. In day to day life we refer to it as our home, but my husband (37m) has never paid anything towards it and has no legal rights to it.

All of our parents are still alive, but my husband and I were both the youngest children, and our parents are all much older.