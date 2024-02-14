'AITA for telling my wife that I would choose my mom over the birth of our baby.' UPDATED 3X

I worry about you two, but she is pregnant and bursting with hormones. You should give each other a bit of space until the child is born, you stay calm and reasonable and caring, and then you can see about counseling if it seems necessary when she is back to normal.

TherealOmthetortoise

“She asked why, I told her how I felt and she denied it so I had to give her proof”

What does that mean, exactly? What was she denying at this point in the conversation and what form of ‘proof’ did you provide?