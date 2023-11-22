Woman's 'scary' SIL steals all her kids' toys, 'they were nice, so we took them.' + Update

My mother-in-law is afraid to not see her grandchildren. I get the fear, but it’s still not right. I asked them if they at all offered, even inadvertently, for her kids to take the toys we left. They said definitely not. I believe them. My husband called my brother-in -law and said (thanks to those who suggested this):

“Hey! We were just over at mom and dads and there seems to have been some confusion. Our kiddos left some toys there to store and for all the grandkids to share and I think your wife thought we wanted to get rid of them. Total miscommunication, sorry about that. We’re headed to the area and can swing by now to grab them!”