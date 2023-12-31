Aunt accused of 'kidnapping' when they take in niece looking for privacy. AITA?

He's now afraid of confrontation because if someone screams at him, he's afraid he'll seriously hurt them physically, and he can. He's a big guy. Growing up with a father who thinks he's justified to do whatever he feels is right, with no thought for the children's feelings, is a horrible way to live. You're giving your niece protection from a bully. Good for you.

FLFD

NTA. To me the most telling two sentences are "The day after we agreed Sue would come alone to talk to Amy. 20 minutes later she shows up with Dan and Lily." with "Sue just ignored everything until Dan declared they needed to get back home to his mom and tried to push Amy out the door" being a close second.