Brother who raised baby sister alone hears her whisper to him, 'Thank you, Dad.' + Update

After that, she went back to calling me by my first name so I decided to take up advice from some comments. I told her that when half asleep she called me Dad she looked panicky and apologized. I told her she had no reason to apologize and I actually wanted to talk to her about it.

I let her she should know that, if she wanted to she could call me Dad. But she never had to feel forced to call me Dad, like I said only if she wanted to. She started to cry, and she let me know there had been so many times she wanted to call me Dad and almost had but stopped herself because I was her brother.