Man tells sister how to parent, she says, 'I gave birth, you and your husband didn't.' UPDATE

She could also be struggling with PPD, something you do not have to worry about. I don't say this to belittle you; I say this because you're belittling her. You ARE turning this into a competition and it's clear you DO think you're the better mother. How arrogant.

It is normal to expect your husband to help with night feedings. Just because you have not needed that help, likely because you didn't give birth and have absolutely no idea what that is like, does not mean you get to pass judgement on your sister for having different needs.