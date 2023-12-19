Man scolded for bringing daughter to SIL's party, 'she's NOT family.' AITA? + Update

"AITA for bringing my daughter to my in laws party"

Clear_Common5486

I (33M) have been with my wife (33F) for 6 years and married for 3. We have a 4 year old son together and I also have a 9 year old daughter that I have sole custody of from a previous relationship (it was barely a relationship honestly.)

Recently my sister-in-law invited us to a restaurant for her birthday and she told my wife to bring "the family" which I took to mean my wife, me, our son and my daughter. My in-laws have known my daughter since I've been with my wife, they've watched her grow up, I just assumed she was part of the family now.