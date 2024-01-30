Toxic family body shaming prompts heartbreaking breakup with fiancé. UPDATED 2X

She deliberately made me sit far away from him so that she could sit beside him. I knew she didn’t like me. But I tolerated that. But she was way too harsh on her oldest daughter.

She keeps making comments like when are you getting married and if she still can't get over Ben (her BIL). The thing is Mia (oldest daughter) used to date Ben until he dumped her to be with the younger sister, Jen. Jen isn’t very nice either.

She was mean to Mia and kept bugging her to get a husband. Mia is 33. I don’t think she needs to rush. Jen also didn’t like me because she made some snide remarks about my upbringing. I grew up in an abusive household. I had to struggle a lot.