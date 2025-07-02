'My brother cut ties with my parents and my family, everyone but me, and I don't know what to do.' UPDATED

As the last one to leave the nest, I had some more knowledge about my parents’ finances. And I can say that except for one incident, which I will address later, my parents gave about 250K dollars to John, about 300K to James.

About 100K to Mary. And about 50K for me (I went back to grad school and did not get married yet, so I did not need much). In about 2010, my parents received a plot of land near their house. And told all the children that if they wish to have it, they can - if they agree to the following rules:

A. The building of the plot will be led and mainly financed by the child. B. The child will live in said plot and help take care of the parents, who are growing old and in increasing need of aid.