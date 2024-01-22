Woman mocked by family for 'developmental disability' wonders if she should help them now.

That's just how she is. I've been working harder since Patricia's cancer diagnosis to avoid this (and it paid off!) Is it justified to leave them with nothing or should I forgive them?

MrSwitchIt

This post is so confusing. 90% of this post is about how your mom and relatives, besides Patricia, mistreated you. But your title is about buying a house without them? Can you even afford to do this? I’m so confused what you mean by the new house being in Felicia’s name, if it is bought. Who is buying it?

chainchomp_woof

Yeah, character limit got me and I had to reduce it by a lot. The post was originally 6000+ characters!

I ended up removing details that I now realize are necessary: