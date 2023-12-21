Woman calls out SIL for cheap Secret Santa gift, family laughs, SIL is livid. AITA?

He voiced he was frustrated too and would have paid the $5 if he was in my shoes so no worries on that. We didn’t mention it to anyone else or discus it after that point. It should be noted that my SIL makes a good salary and was not tight on money, so taking the price of the box off the gift card wasn’t out of necessity.

Here is where I might be the A hole. In planning this years secret Santa, I included at the end of the details “(please do not include wrapping materials into the cost of the gift, I have a big stash of them from the Christmas clearances last year and am happy to share!)”.