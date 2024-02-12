Woman RSVPs 'No' to her brother's wedding because of his 'evil stepmother.' AITA?

My mom had to change her number and her email addresses to get away from the insults the other woman sent her. She would not leave her alone and was even using other people's phones to send shit. Once she no longer had the number it was a relief for mom. No more blocking numbers left and right.

My brother knows this. Yet when he got engaged he said he wanted "both moms" to walk him down the aisle before his fiancée was walked by her parents. The first words out of the other woman's mouth was how he'd have one real, classy woman next to him on the day.