Man's SIL doesn't want her kids to end up 'trashy' like him, he reveals his wealth. AITA?

Full disclosure, my wife and I currently live in a manufactured home (mobile home). We keep it tidy and it has city water and power. I'm not sure why but my sister-in-law decided that before dinner was the perfect time to tell her children that they needed to stay in school if they didn't want to end up like me and my wife.

I saw red and was about to let her have it but my mom and brother told her that she was being rude and that she needed to apologize. She didn't. She doubled down and said that we were doing okay for the two of us but what if we wanted a child? She just didn't want her kids to end up like us.