Daughter struggles with idea of reaching out to dying father she previously cut off. AITA?

He made it seem like he and I speak frequently and have an existing relationship, which is untrue. I feel like he lied because he’s embarrassed, and while I don’t agree, I understand.

Any resentment that I felt previously is genuinely gone and has been for many years. I think I’m really just indifferent to this because my life has continued just fine without him. I felt like I got my closure until this situation reopened a door I thought I closed.

I just kinda feel like an AH knowing that he asked for a call back to tell me himself but I haven’t and he’s gotten worse. I don’t want this on my conscience and, I knew this day would eventually come, just not this soon and I didn’t expect to be this conflicted.