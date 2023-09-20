Husband's cousin wants to give birth in their home to 'have an American child.' AITA?

The OP returned after the comments started following in and provided a short update for clarification.

"UPDATE"

Electronic_Caramel58

I told my husband whole heartedly how I’m feeling about all of this. I told him the reality of it is because I’m a woman, I will be expected to be the one to help his cousin if the baby is crying, if she needs a diaper change, doctor's appointments, literally anything related to the baby.

I told him we aren’t even considering the financial pressure it will put on us; we are assuming everything will go perfect with no complications. He agrees with all of my reservations and then some; he just struggles to say no to his family. He has always been the one who finds a way, they all admire him for that because he gets sh*t done.