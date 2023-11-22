Dad angry son doesn't let him hold grandsons first, 'your wife did this to mock me.'

OkWarning3103
I (54M) have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of my oldest son Corey’s (30M) children, as he’s the last to give me grandchildren. Despite my love for Corey, I don’t have the best relationship with his wife, and the feeling is mutual.
Throughout her pregnancy, I made Corey promise that I would get to see the kids first, just like I did with all my other children. He assured me that he would make it happen. However, when the twins arrived a week ago, I was shocked to see Corey’s wife’s father holding them first at the hospital.
I couldn’t hide my disappointment, and Corey apologized, mouthing “I’m sorry.” And I didn’t handle it the same way I did with his siblings; I didn’t hug or kiss Cory, just had some small talk, congratulated them, and left abruptly.
When Cory apologized via text, explaining that his wife insisted her father be the first to see the kids and he didn’t want to cause her stress, and he would make it up to me. I exploded at him through text, expressing my anger and disappointment. He apologized again, but I blocked him.
Now, my wife and daughter, Danielle, are upset with me, claiming I’m breaking Corey’s heart and need to move on. However, I believe I have the right to be mad since he broke a simple promise.
My other sons, Andrew and Daniel, side with me, stating that Corey’s wife intentionally stirred up drama, knowing about the promise, and they’re angry at Corey for prioritizing his in-laws over me. So, AITA for being upset about Corey breaking his promise?
ResurrectionScary
Is this a joke? What in the fucking world makes you think you have priority rights over another person's children? Your SON didn't squeeze those babies out, sweetie and YOU don't matter AT ALL in this scenario. Park your outrageous sense of entitlement in the depths of the ocean where it belongs. I know why your DIL can't stand you.
kathryn_sedai
Yup, yup, this is it. The selfish “I get to be fiiiiirst” mentality is ridiculous. Why would it matter who holds the baby first? It has its whole life in front of y’all and you’re worried about this one arbitrary first?
Even if if mattered, you’re bullying your son into PROMISING when your DIL is the one who’s just been through a huge ordeal-she should have the final say. No wonder she doesn’t like you.
You’re trying to make the birth of HER child all about you and your widdle fee-fees that got hurt. The baby also has virtually no immune system right now so as few people as possible should be holding it. YTA.
Sea_Midnight1411
YTA. Why is it so critically, crucially, life-and-death important that you see the kids first? So you can swing on the door and thumb your nose at the other grandparents going, ‘Ner ner, got there before you!’ So you can pee on them to mark your territory? What?!
Honestly, you’re being an absolute drama queen and a baby about this. If this is how you act about who sees the baby in what order, I wouldn’t want you sulking in the corner of the delivery room either.
Take your pouty butt to the nearest mirror and give yourself a talking to. Do you want to be a grandfather to this child? If the answer is yes, then the first lesson is that your feelings are not as important as the baby, so don’t be such a delicate princess about it. Suck it up, buttercup.
Few-School-3869
YTA I mean, he shouldn't have promised you that in the first place, but you are being very immature and childish. Apologize to your son and enjoy your new grandbabies or risk losing them and your son forever.
Due-Cause6095
I agree. The husband absolutely had no business promising his dad first rights to hold the baby. That was not a decision for him to make solely. Also, I wouldn’t want someone who openly dislikes me to hold my baby first. What kind of nonsense is that. YTA. And doesn’t sound like they’re missing much not having a man baby in their life.
ilikeweirdshit7
Definitely YTA. This is wild entitlement. It’s disgusting that instead of being able to focus on his wife’s recovery and new baby he was worried about placating you, seems to be a well-established dynamic. You have no right to be upset and blocking him is just a nasty over-reaction.
Drunkendonkeytail
Right. So your son would stand over his wife in the hospital and order her around since she doesn’t have AT LEAST equal say over who comes into HER hospital room and when.
He would tell her, “Look, I know you called your parents, and they were able to get here before mine could, but they can just wait in the lobby and cool their heels for a few hours since my parents who already have other grandchildren, requires that they be the first to see our child.”
Well, that would certainly solve the problem of your not liking your DIL, since she’d be your ex-DIL within a year. (Edited to change to neutral gender for OP)