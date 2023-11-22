Dad angry son doesn't let him hold grandsons first, 'your wife did this to mock me.'

Take your pouty butt to the nearest mirror and give yourself a talking to. Do you want to be a grandfather to this child? If the answer is yes, then the first lesson is that your feelings are not as important as the baby, so don’t be such a delicate princess about it. Suck it up, buttercup.

Few-School-3869

YTA I mean, he shouldn't have promised you that in the first place, but you are being very immature and childish. Apologize to your son and enjoy your new grandbabies or risk losing them and your son forever.

Due-Cause6095