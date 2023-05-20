Dad blames son for his mother's death, his new wife finds out, walks out. UPDATED

His father blames him for the loss of his mother. His father's pain completely poisoned his realtionship with his son and he abandonded him. When the OP found out that his father had gotten remarried and he was not invited, he felt obligated to warn his new stepmother about the true reason for their distance.
My dad practically gave me up to his sister from the moment I (27M) was born. My mom died when she was giving birth to me. And my aunt told me he never recovered from that because he blamed me for her dying.
It hurt a lot as a kid that at family events he would ignore my existence. When I was a little older he got more vocal about me “killing” her and he can’t stand to look at my face.