Dad blames son for his mother's death, his new wife finds out, walks out. UPDATED

One man writes asking for help with his dad's reaction after they lost his mother to maternal death.

His father blames him for the loss of his mother. His father's pain completely poisoned his realtionship with his son and he abandonded him. When the OP found out that his father had gotten remarried and he was not invited, he felt obligated to warn his new stepmother about the true reason for their distance.

'AITA for revealing to my dad’s wife the real reason why me and him were never close?'

toldhiswifeee

My dad practically gave me up to his sister from the moment I (27M) was born. My mom died when she was giving birth to me. And my aunt told me he never recovered from that because he blamed me for her dying.