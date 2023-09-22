Son asks to live with dad to go to a better school, dad says, 'I have a new family now.' CONCLUDED

SnooWords4839

NTA - Your dad should be happy to have you live with them, he is choosing his stepsons over you. Edited to add - Have mom make dad pay for you to attend a better school.

The OP provided a small update the same day.

"I wanna live with my dad, but I can't seem to get him to be cool with it"

St23mv

I get that their house doesn't have enough rooms for each kid, but I'm willing to share. I understand it's a different dynamic for those used to having a room to themselves, but it's new for me too. I admit I don't know my stepbrothers that well, but up until now, I've never had any relationship issues with anyone in my life.