'My dad found his biological parents and it turns out they've been searching for him for 56 years​​​​​​​​​​' + UPDATE

EyesNPies
I'm not sure this is the place to post this, but I just want to get my excitement out somewhere so I figured that that counts as getting off my chest. Shoutout to Rslash, who helped me discover this subreddit.
As you would expect from the title, my dad (m56) was adopted at birth. He was raised in Eastern Canada and never really searched for his birth parents. The people who raised him are his parents to him and he loves them very much.
They have always been amazing grandparents to my sister (f19) and I (m22). All he had from his birth parents was a letter which told him he was born out of love, but they could not support him when he was born.
So when my sister decided to get him a genetic test for Christmas, it was purely with the intention to find out what ethnicity we all are and the thought of finding his birth parents didn't even cross our minds.
Eventually, when we got his results, we were surprised to find the names of two people with perfect genetic matches to my dad! He had the option to reach out to them, so he wrote them each an email and just waited for their responses.
Almost immediately, his biological dad, who I'll call Jim (not his real name), responded! He said how excited and happy he was to have found my dad and how he was looking for him for so long.
My dad, who is usually an emotionally reserved man, was curled up on the couch grinning as he was texting Jim for the first time. I was still in shock from the news, but was so happy to see my dad even happier than when I graduated uni.
Soon thereafter, he also received a message from his biological mum, Debby (not her real name). By talking to them both, my dad learned the story of his birth and I think that it's absolutely wild.
Debby is the daughter of an Australian mining engineer and they all moved to Canada for his work when she was in high school. Later on, they moved to the Midwest where she met Jim at the age of 17.
They were high school sweethearts and were thinking of marriage after they graduated, but then Debby got pregnant. This being the sixties, this was a huge deal.
Her dad was furious and sent her back to Canada to give birth and arranged a private adoption as he knew of a couple who were trying to have a kid (my grandparents). Once she gave birth, she was able to let Jim know that she was being sent back to Australia. They never saw each again for the next forty years.
Jim apparently was only able to move on once he received a letter over five years later from Debby, saying that she got married. Eventually, he got married too, and they moved to the West Coast, but his wife got into a terrible car crash and lost the use of both legs and one arm, so they were never able to have kids.
Debby had three daughters in Australia, the oldest of which is 7 years younger than my dad. They saw each other for the first time around 12 years ago, as they reconnected on Facebook and Debby happened to be taking a trip to the West Coast of America.
Both Jim and Debby had always wanted to keep my dad, and so they tried for decades to find him. But my province apparently is one of the hardest places in the world to find adoption information, especially since my dad only received his birth certificate at his baptism, so their names were not on it.
Jim had essentially given up trying to find my dad until genetic tests became popular. He asked Debby to take every single one, and he did the same, about five years ago, in the hopes that one day my dad would take one.
When he received my dad's message, he immediately wrote to Debby: "I found him." Since then, we have had several calls with Jim and his wife and they are absolutely lovely. We are their only family since they don't have kids and I couldn't be happier! At the end of the month, we'll be flying to the West Coast to meet them.
It has been harder to talk to Debby as Australia is so many hours ahead of us, but she also is so kind and an absolute joy to talk to. I haven't met my three new aunts yet, but apparently one lives in London! It's crazy to think that I might have been within a few kilometres of her the few times I've visited.
I also have five new younger cousins! A couple of them are huge fans of Japanese culture, so they're ecstatic to hear that they have half-Japanese cousins (my mum is Japanese Canadian, so my sister and I are both half)! We hope to visit them one day in Australia, but we might all meet up in Japan next year!
I don't know how to end this, I am still processing everything. It's absolutely incredible to have my family grow so much, but also a little overwhelming. I'm so happy for my dad, for Jim, and for Debby, and am so excited to get to know them better.
I hope I get to meet my new cousins soon too! I feel so incredibly lucky that this happened, seemingly against all odds. My dad was initially raised francophone, so it's a miracle that they even speak the same language!
Anyway, thank you so much for taking the time to read through this, and my apologies for how long this post ended up being. I might post an update after I meet Jim and his wife! I hope you all have a wonderful day.
SpongeJake
That visual of your dad curled up on the couch grinning as he texted Jim brought tears. Congratulations to you, your dad, your family and your new extended family! Such joyful news!!
Ok_Impress_8540
This is such an uplifting post! Thank you for sharing your family’s story.
bojenny
I love stories like this! Congratulations on your bonus family. My husband found out/ met a brother he didn’t know anything about. His mom had a baby with her college sweetheart and gave him up for adoption. Later she had my husband and his sister.
About 9 years ago the brother got in touch with us. We met him and his wife and adult daughter. They are great people, we see them when we can ( we live in separate parts of the country) and keep up by phone, zoom etc. The entire extended family has welcomed them and they are always included in family reunions and other gatherings. They are a great bonus family, we love them!
Antigravity1231
I’m so happy for you and your family! I’m also adopted and I put my information out on the internet in 1998. In 2015 my birth mother found me. My biological father died a few weeks before she found me so I didn’t get to meet him. Not everyone has such good experiences so it’s wonderful to hear that someone else now has two families to love.
EyesNPies
First of all, thank you so much to everyone who left such kind and heartfelt comments on my first post. It's incredible hearing all of your stories. To those who were concerned that we would abandon my grandparents that I grew up with, that is most definitely not the case.
They were the people I grew up with and I absolutely love them to bits, although only my grandmother is still with us. All the incredible times I've had with her growing up are so much more important than blood and I can't comprehend the stories I read where people forget about their adoptive parents or grandparents when they find their biological ones. I won't recap my previous post here because I'm lazy haha.
So, we just got back from visiting Jim and his wife, who I'll call Mary (not her real name), on the West Coast and it was one of the best experiences of my life. We spent a week in their city and got to experience so much with them.
Our first time meeting them in person was very emotional and felt very surreal. We spent the whole day looking through my dad's and our old photos, basically catching Jim up on everything that he has missed over the past 56 years.
We also got to see so many of his and Mary's old photos too, which was very cool! We went to a park near their house and on the walk, I heard Jim whisper "My son" with a massive smile across his face.
Throughout the week, we explored their city and saw so many cool sights and tried so much delicious food. Mary knows her city so well and it was great to see her favourite spots all around the city from food carts to gardens to museums.
We all went to an incredible Japanese American museum and Jim and Mary absolutely loved it; they were very keen to learn about the internment during WWII and said that they knew a bit about it before, but now it feels so personal.
We went on two hikes with Jim, Mary wasn't able to come because she is in a wheelchair. It's so cool to have such an active and outdoorsy grandfather who is able to go on such long hikes.
He taught us some foraging tips and told us stories from when he used to camp for years on end. Both he and Mary are very spiritual, so he also told us great stories from meditation retreats they've done. He's even tried psychedelics, so he's definitely the cool grandpa!
I won't go into precise details of places we went, but it was great exploring such a cool part of the world with amazing people! We were all very sad when the trip was over and we had to leave.
I've gained two new grandparents on the West Coast and I couldn't be happier. And they said that they've gained two grandchildren, I'm so glad that they see us as such. Mary told me her greatest regret in life was not being able to have children and grandchildren, but now she does.
This has been such a transformative time in our lives and I think it's incredible just how many people are so much happier now because my sister just happened to get my dad a DNA test. This is just the beginning of our relationship with our new grandparents and I am so excited.
Now we have to figure out a way to go to Australia to meet Debby! Whenever that happens, maybe I'll make another update. Until then, I hope you all have a lovely day and thank you so much for taking the time to read our story.
Orphan_Izzy
I just read your original. When Jim said I found him! I got chills! I’m adopted too but my story wasn’t nearly as serendipitous as this one. My adoptive parents helped me find my birth parents, my entire family accepted me like I was blood so I can’t understand people who abandon their adoptive parents either.
Unless it’s an abuse situation although people will feel differently about this stuff case by case. I’m so glad you are able to have all this new family and still keep your adoptive family too.
padam__padam
Oh my goodness, my heart. So much love present and the family grew, as love does. Enjoy your time with your family, OP!
h0tterthanyourmum
This is so delightful, I'm so happy for you all 💓
Miserable_Fennel_492
This has me smiling so much and so big that my cheeks hurt.