'My dad found his biological parents and it turns out they've been searching for him for 56 years​​​​​​​​​​' + UPDATE

Debby had three daughters in Australia, the oldest of which is 7 years younger than my dad. They saw each other for the first time around 12 years ago, as they reconnected on Facebook and Debby happened to be taking a trip to the West Coast of America.

Both Jim and Debby had always wanted to keep my dad, and so they tried for decades to find him. But my province apparently is one of the hardest places in the world to find adoption information, especially since my dad only received his birth certificate at his baptism, so their names were not on it.

Jim had essentially given up trying to find my dad until genetic tests became popular. He asked Debby to take every single one, and he did the same, about five years ago, in the hopes that one day my dad would take one.