OP cannot forgive dad for betraying late mother's wishes, immediately remarrying. AITA?

My dad's wife thought that would be when I would start coming around to her and letting her in. But I still have no interest in a second mom or pretending she's anything more than some woman my dad is married to.

He doesn't really care either but he'll do whatever she wants so we all started therapy together a year ago. After four months the therapist wanted her to leave and for it to be just dad and me. It really hasn't been going anywhere.

But then last week, his wife was determined to join us again and the therapist was like, you know what, speak up (to me) and say everything you have said in our 1:1 sessions. So I did. I told my dad he failed me by moving on too fast.