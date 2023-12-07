Wife bans in-laws from delivery room unless husband goes to dad's colonoscopy.

"AITA for telling my husband that he has to let my dad witness his colonoscopy?"

ReadyPreparation5472

My mother-in-law wants to be in the room when I give birth. She is an unpleasant and pushy woman and none of her own daughters have allowed her near them when they gave birth. My sisters-in-law are all at least twelve years older than my husband and are all done having kids. I am the last chance for my mother-in-law to see the birth of a grandchild.

I have zero interest in letting that judgemental old woman see me down there. She has objected to me from the beginning because I have tattoos and am not in any way interested in being a stay at home wife. I have a lot of tattoos and a career I plan on continuing. And I have tattoos down there that are none of her business.