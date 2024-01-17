Parent prioritizes son's wedding over daughter's anxiety attack, family judges her. AITA?

"AITA for telling my daughter she is being selfish and that she needs to take an uber since I am not leaving her older brothers wedding"

Adventurous-One-8593

This has been a built up issue, my son got married this weekend and this issue isn’t dying so I am going here. My daughter has very bad anxiety, she is 19 and I will call her Shelly.

Shelly used to go to therapy when she was a minor but stopped when she turned 18. Ever since the her anxiety has been out of control, and due to this she won’t drive anymore.

She has a license but refuses to drive. We live in the USA and driving is basically needed or it’s a big inconvenience for the people around her. Also she is an adult so it not like we can force her to drive.