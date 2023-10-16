Teen resents younger sister with leukemia; 'you got sick but I lost my childhood.'

Before she got sick my parents had bought me this bean bag chair for my room that was probably more expensive now that I think about it and they gave it to her. When I brought home a treat from school they would ask/tell me to give it to my sister to cheer her up, and sometimes she would ask for it.

When I didn't bring something home for a while they would ask me if I ate it like it was some crime I committed. We went to see Santa for a few years after she was sick and I got a better cheap toy that we swapped because I couldn't have something a little nicer than her. Which meant I got stuck with a lot of jewelry making kids or sparkly pink stationary kits.