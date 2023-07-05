Daughter rejects dad's apology; 'you learned I wasn't bio and you left me.' AITA?

I'm in an ok spot now, I'm finally NC with my mom and I have my own place, dumpy as it is. Recently my brother reached out (We only see eachother once or twice a year) and said our dad wants to talk. Apparently he regrets disowning me, and wants to try to reconcile, or at least explain why he did what he did.

I'm not interested, I get that he did the right thing, but I feel like cutting off your child, even if it really isn't yours isn't a reversible decision. I told my brother I'm not going to meet him, and we got in a huge fight.