Daughter won't let parents sleep in same bed; 'you never respected my relationships.' AITA?

Also, I said I don’t mind the rules they have. It’s their home but it was the double standard for me. I had to wait until 25 to have my fiancé stay at my house when my brothers could have whoever they wanted from 16.

We were engaged by the time they let him. I was no longer a child and it’s not like I’ve been holding on to resentment for years after it stopped, as some misguided people claim. It was months ago it ended.

Also, my intention was never to make them sleep the whole week separately. It was initially a ‘now the power is in my hands. Do you see the error of your ways?’ If they did, we could have moved on and laughed about it, and they would have slept in the same bed.