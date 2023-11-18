Son disowns mom, she calls him entitled, wants to write him out of her will. AITA?

Nonetheless this conversation still ended on that I should be responsible for his college. Let it be clear, before I joined the army I was a single parent having my first child very young, living in poverty making less that 11k a year.

I joined the army at 25, paying for college tuition out of pocket was never an option. I did the best I could as a parent and I know I would never win mother of the year. In both our conversations, I did apologize for the mistakes I made along the way, as it's clear they bother him.