Man rejects conjoined twins; step-brother says, 'you don't deserve a single child.'

AsideAppropriate1484
My (34 M) step-brother (35 M) recently had his first child, but it was a pair of conjoined twins. I want to say that I am not originally from the USA although I live here. My brother himself is from an extremely traditional place, and was brought up in a village (but he lives in the city).
After birth, he and his wife wanted to give away the children. They began to call them "a spawn of the devil", etc. When I heard about it (they informed me), I visited the child and told them to get them treated. They did not listen and just wanted to give away the child and ranted about how they are cursed, etc.
I finally told them that I'd take the children if they don't want it and they agreed gladly. I adopted them and took them back to the USA where they got treated. They are separated now. This took well over a year.
They learned about the separation and contacted me to fly back to the country and give them the children again. I refused and asked them to F off. They were saying that my sister-in-law is unable to get pregnant now, and are ready to accept the children.
But I did not relent, and told them that they don't deserve to have kids. My brother got mad and threatened to sue me and said he's their biological Dad. I asked him to go ahead and sue, and I think he's currently consulting a lawyer.
Now, a lot of my family and friends are saying that as they're ready to accept the child and are unable to get pregnant now, I should give them back. But I do not want to do that considering they did not want them earlier. AITA?
Relative_Corgi2060
NTA! That title sounded rough, but omg, you did right by those kids. Your brother can’t trade around his kids like baseball cards. You got them urgent medical care and have been raising them. I would say gather any evidence of your brother mistreating the kids (calling them names) and anything in writing about him agreeing to you taking the kids, in case he sues.
AsideAppropriate1484
He did agree in writing that I could adopt, but I have no evidence of him calling them names as that was entirely verbal.
J-Nightshade
There must have been witnesses. You can try to collect witness testimonies.
AsideAppropriate1484
I had not thought of that, thanks! I'll do that then. I am not sure whether he's going to sue in a court of my home country or in the USA, though. Like I said I live here right now.
Comfortable-Sea-2454
NTA - IMHO their actions don't deserve them of having children. Sounds like KARMA paid them a visit for "giving away" their co-joined twins. BTW, how are the kiddo's doing now?
AsideAppropriate1484
Thank you, both of them are doing well!
Ritocas3
Interesting that now that the kids are “normal” they are ready to have them!!! What a load of bs! You are a wonderful person who clearly love those kids and did the best you could for them and their health. You are doing nothing wrong. Fight for those kids! For them you are their mum! Good luck!! ❤️
Caspian4136
NTA. They hated those kids when they were born and didn't want them, so you took them in. You said you legally adopted them so I don't think he can take them back, but I'd contact a lawyer and start getting things in order.