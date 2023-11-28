Man rejects conjoined twins; step-brother says, 'you don't deserve a single child.'

"AITA for telling my step-brother that he and his wife don't deserve to have kids?"

AsideAppropriate1484

My (34 M) step-brother (35 M) recently had his first child, but it was a pair of conjoined twins. I want to say that I am not originally from the USA although I live here. My brother himself is from an extremely traditional place, and was brought up in a village (but he lives in the city).

After birth, he and his wife wanted to give away the children. They began to call them "a spawn of the devil", etc. When I heard about it (they informed me), I visited the child and told them to get them treated. They did not listen and just wanted to give away the child and ranted about how they are cursed, etc.