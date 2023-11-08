Mom refuses to dine with 'picky' DIL; 'I don't care if she has an eating disorder.'

"AITA for telling my DIL she wasn’t invited since she is an embarrassment at dinners since she is a picky eater"

MortgageTrick2436

My son is giving me a hard time about it, so I am writing here for different opinions. My son has been married for two years at this point. She and I get along as well as water and oil. I just keep my distance because I don’t like dealing with her.

She is a horrible picky eater. I don’t know why but truly I don’t care because she is a pain at restaurants. We try to go anywhere and we have to change places multiple times so she can have something to eat. She makes the waiters go through hoops so she will have something she likes and if anything is wrong she will bitch about it or pout in the corner.